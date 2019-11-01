Home » General » FEMA Updates Yavapai County Flood Maps

Sedona AZ — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is updating flood maps in Yavapai County, Arizona in 2020. New maps will help identify the latest flood hazards, assess flood risks, and provide accurate data to guide local stakeholders in taking effective mitigation actions that result in safer and more resilient communities.

Before the new Yavapai County Flood Insurance Rate Maps become effective, there is a 90-day appeal period from November 1, 2019 to January 30, 2020. During that time, residents with technical and scientific information, such as detailed hydraulic or hydrologic data, can appeal the flood risk information on the preliminary maps.

Flood hazards are dynamic and can change frequently due to a variety of factors, including weather patterns, erosion, and new development. FEMA worked with Yavapai County to collect new or updated flood hazard data to modernize the county’s flood maps to reflect these changes. Maps may also affect building or insurance requirements. The local mapping project is part of a nationwide effort led by FEMA to increase local knowledge of flood risks and support actions to address and reduce the effects of flooding on new and improved structures.

FEMA encourages residents to review the preliminary flood maps to learn about local flood risks, potential future flood insurance requirements, and identify any concerns or questions about the information provided.

Risk of flooding affects almost every corner of the nation. In total, 98% of counties have experienced a flood event, which makes floods the most common and widespread of all weather-related natural disasters. For further details, visit http://www.ycflood.com/Projects-Programs-Studies/Zone-A-Phase-IIFloodplain-Delineation-Study.

