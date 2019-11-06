Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: P&Z and City Council plan to exclude public participation on rezoning

Sedona AZ – With Thanksgiving already on the horizon, the Christmas/Holiday Season will be here in the blink of an eye. Could it be possible our Sedona City Council, City Staff, and Planning and Zoning Commissioners might be playing Santa’s helpers and have in mind a special gift for residents and property owners within Sedona City Limits?

Hmmm – if so, what could it possibly be?

In past years endeavors for transparency have generally been an asset, and beneficial, to council members who frequently and publicly stressed the importance of including citizen input prior to making decisions. They honored the Community Plan and rarely if ever considered major amendments without extensive public notification allowing everyone a chance to voice opinions: Without public notice and opportunity for participation, a zone change was out of the question.

As evidenced just one year ago, November 2018, our City Council joined forces with other local entities to oppose the massive 700 unit development on the El Rojo Property just outside Sedona City Limits.

How would our City Council and those other local entities have felt if they were denied the opportunity to have a voice or say-so in any decision with potential impact on incorporated Sedona? Isn’t it safe to believe they would not have liked or appreciated being shunned?

And yet now, just one year later, IS EVERYONE AWARE City Planners intend to impose NEW RULES which will REMOVE OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC INPUT on issues relating to the REZONING OF PROPERTIES, thereby leaving the decision to City Staff, P & Z Commissioners, and City Council to determine the fate of ALL vacant lots in Sedona?

It appears such a scheme has been in the works and it isn’t unusual towards the end of a year for controversial (or sneaky?) issues to pop up before the P & Z Commission and City Council when people become busy and begin to plan for merriment and holiday festivities which seem to commence earlier every year.

To be specific, following is the content of an e-mail being circulated, and with the permission of the sender, it is thus appearing on Sedona Eye:

* * * * * * *(begin email)

Greetings Everyone,

You are receiving this email because of the interest you showed last May in the Serenade Apartment Project on Andante Drive. Even though they pulled their application, it appears they are still active. They have recently had a new survey done, are securing a construction company, and who knows what else.

This is Not about the Serenade Apts., but something Much Larger that will not only effect that project, but Projects all across the City.

THE CITY WANTS TO MAKE CHANGES TO CRITERIA FOR MAJOR COMMUNITY PLAN AMENDMENTS.



WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

It means that City Wide, the Planning & Zoning want to be able to Change Zoning on any property under 5 acres, on their desk, Without Public Notice.



WHAT COULD HAPPEN?

It means that Zoning on projects such as Serenade Apts., (on only 2.53 acres, which would Double the population, traffic, resource use, etc. on Andante Dr. between 89A and Thunder Mountain) could then be changed in Planning & Zoning without notice or input from Residents. THIS WOULD BE CITY WIDE.

WHAT IF YOU LIVE IN A GATED AREA &/or HAVE A STRICT HOA?

You will still feel the effects of a much higher population, more traffic, more resources being used, etc., without being notified or having any input.

TIME LINE:

MEETING – NOVEMBER 19th, AT 5:30, IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS

AT 102 ROADRUNNER DRIVE, SEDONA



PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION MEETING WILL BE HELD TO PASS/OR NOT THE CHANGES TO THE NEW CRITERIA.

( http://www.sedonaaz.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/10465/25 )

IF PASSED DURING THE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION MEETING, IT WILL THEN BE SCHEDULED FOR A CITY COUNCIL MEETING APPROVAL.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

*Attend the meeting, and bring at least one friend.

Don’t rely on others to attend for you. It’s probably a coincidence, but these types of meetings are usually scheduled this time of year when part time residents are either leaving town, or coming back in town (unaware), and still others are focusing on the Holidays.

*Go to:

http://sedonaaz.gov/your-government/departments/community-development/projects-and-proposals/major-amendment-criteria



Submit your comment where it shows ‘Comment Form’.

*Pass this email on to your friends who live in Sedona.

This may be the first and last time they will hear about this.

*Email the Planning & Zoning Commission Members directly, regarding: PZ19-00003 (MINOR CPA)

Commission members

Kathy Levin – Chair klevin@sedonaaz.gov

Randy Barcus – Vice Chair rbarcus@sedonaaz.gov

George Braam gbraam@sedonaaz.gov

Eric Brandt ebrandt@sedonaaz.gov

Charlotte Hosseini chosseini@sedonaaz.gov

Kathy Kinsella kkinsella@sedonaaz.gov

Larry Klein lklein@sedonaaz.gov

*Remember Our Cities Vision Statement.

To be a city that is constantly vigilant over the preservation of its natural beauty, scenic vistas, pristine environment and cultural heritage.

To be a city that retains its small- town character and creates its man made improvements in strict harmony with nature.

To be a city that is animated by the arts, and lives with a spirit of volunteerism to help achieve our common goals.

To be a city that offers equal opportunities for all and fosters a sense of community.

To be a city that welcomes and accommodates all of its visitors and future residents with a spirit of fellowship.

To be a city that retains and enhances a strong and vital economy which preserves existing lifestyles without exploiting the natural beauty.

And finally, To be a city that lives up to the challenge of proper stewardship of one of the earth’s great treasures.

Thank You,

Bettye

* * * * * * * *(end email)

How many vacant lots, both commercial and residential, approved for higher density development will it take to compete with the previously rejected El Rojo Property proposed development just one year ago?

Don’t forget to take time to think of a special gift for “Santa” when vacant lots in your subdivisions are rezoned for “whatever” and the SR 179 properties – presently zoned Cottage Industry – are rezoned for higher density housing or commercial development.