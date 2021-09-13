Home » Business » Sedona seeks three Planning and Zoning Commission members

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona seeks applicants for three seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission as three current member terms approach expiration. This voluntary body, established by city council, consists of seven citizens appointed to play a critical role in the city’s planning process. The commission serves as council advisor on land use, growth and development issues.

Commission duties include making recommendations to the city council on Community Plan updates, Land Development Code amendments, property zone changes, and subdivision applications. In addition, the commission makes the final decision on conditional use permits and development review applications.

Applicants must reside in the Sedona city limits and should have interest, experience or knowledge in land use or related fields including, but not limited to, architecture, construction, landscaping and planning.

The term of service for this commission member will expire on October 31, 2024. Applications may be picked up at the City Clerk’s office, 102 Roadrunner Drive or by accessing this fillable PDF version. Return completed applications to the City Clerk’s Office or via email at cityclerksdept@sedonaaz.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. on September 23, 2021.

Learn more about the Planning and Zoning Commission’s responsibilities by contacting Cari Meyer, Planning Manager at 928-203-5049 or cmeyer@sedonaaz.gov.