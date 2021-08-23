Home » Business » Seligman Free Community Cleanup Days

Sedona AZ – The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Yavapai County Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a No Charge Community Cleanup in Seligman. This two weekend event is open to Yavapai County residents on September 17 and 18 and September 24 and 25 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 North Seligman Landfill Road.

This cleanup is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted. If questions arise, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

So pay attention and get busy. Help yourself and others by cleaning up.

Here is the list of acceptable items that you may dispose of at no charge during this event: Household appliances, BAGGED household trash, automotive batteries, tires, furniture, and yard trimmings.

DO NOT include the following for disposal because they will not be accepted: Loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries, and dead animals.

Remember: Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home. Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.

When using Yavapai County facilities, please follow the recommended CDC Covid guidelines.