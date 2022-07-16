Sedona Area Wildfire at Zero Containment

Sedona AZ – The Committee Fire, located east of Sedona on Munds Mountain, is now at one hundred acres and growing, reports Coconino National Forest incident command.

The fire has a low-to-moderate rate of spread through heavy brush, and is currently moving in a north/northeast direction reported at zero percent containment.

Resources assigned to the Committee Fire include two Type 1 helicopters, one Hotshot crew, one engine and one fuels crew: Additional resources are on order.

Helicopters spent Saturday conducting bucket drops.

Smoke will continue to be visible from the Sedona area, as well as along AZ Interstate 17. No structures are threatened at this time.

Both Munds Mountain Trail and Jacks Canyon Trail are closed for public and firefighter safety.

There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. Forecasted thunderstorms could cause erratic and unpredictable winds, regardless of whether rain is received.

The fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday and was likely caused by lightning.

Follow information about this fire through the Coconino National Forest’s Facebook page and by signing up for news releases from the Coconino National Forest.