Sedona Police to host Memorial and Special Olympics events

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Police Department will host two events in the coming week and the public is invited.

On November 21, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., Friends of the Sedona Police Department will unveil the city’s Police Officer and K-9 memorial, located in the City Hall plaza. The memorial has been more than two years in the making, and was made possible through fundraising activities and donations from residents and business owners in Sedona, Cottonwood, and Flagstaff. The memorial committee comprised residents, business owners, and community members from throughout the Verde Valley.

Questions about the memorial can be directed to Lt. Stephanie Foley at 928-282-3100 or James Iacovacci at 928-202-8120.

On November 22, 2019, join SPD at Steakhouse 89, 2620 West State Route 89A, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., to raise money for Arizona Special Olympics. Sedona Police Department staff will serve and clean tables during Happy Hour with half-off appetizers and drinks. The event will include a silent auction.

Visit SedonaAZ.gov/pd for more information.