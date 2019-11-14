Home » Community » Cornville Secret Santa warms hearts and hands of young and old

Sedona AZ – As in past years, the Cornville Secret Santa sought to not only bring a merrier Christmas to less fortunate children in Cornville, Arizona, but also to help its struggling seniors in need of a little boost themselves.

So preceding the official kick-off for the Christmas holidays, Secret Santa is asking for early donations of cut wood that can be provided to the elderly or infirmed during unseasonably cold days. Your commendable donations will help to keep the days and nights leading up to the holidays comfortably warm for our seniors.

If you can help with a wood donation, please call (NOW) Eric Reed, also known as Mr. Secret Santa, at 928-451-4895. This year, marks Reed’s eleventh year collecting and distributing gifts to the less fortunate children and seniors in Cornville.

Mr. Secret Santa will start his Christmas gift donation drive on December 1, 2019, with drop off locations at the Cornville Mercantile and the Old Corral Bar in Cornville, Arizona.

A painter in real life and a resident of Cornville, Reed says he first became aware of the needy when out and about riding his motorcycle. He saw personally where folks live in Cornville who don’t have enough to meet their daily needs, much less the extra money it takes during the holidays. He said he tried going through the local school for suggested deserving children, but due to confidentiality rules, the school could not help.

Since Reed couldn’t get any contacts through official channels, he relies on personal knowledge and other Good Samaritans who pass information on to him and, in this way, Mr. Secret Santa feels that he can help all the children and still protect the family’s privacy.

According to Reed, “In the past ten years, I’ve experienced that toys for the younger children are easier to come by, my problem is getting gifts for the teens. In this day of electronics, they (the teens) are looking for more sophisticated pastime entertainment. I try to get them a gift card from one of the local retailers so that they can purchase what they really want, whether it’s music or makeup.” He added, “We were all young once and I think at Christmas kids should get something they really want, rather than something someone else wants for them.”

In order to afford those various gift cards for the teens, Cornville’s Secret Santa is also looking for some cash or gift card donations.

Along with toys, gift cards, and monetary donations, Reed needs some extra hands to pass out flyers and talk to potential donors, as well as retrieving toys from drop off locations. He indicated his few full time “elf” helpers and he do not wrap gifts, but encourage parents to do it and when necessary even provide the paper.

If you or your group would like to volunteer to help with this project, please contact Secret Santa at 928-451-4895 who will be so “ho-ho” happy to talk with you.

This SedonaEye.com article submitted by Jeri Strande, American Legion Post 135 member, Cornville. She assists the Cornville Secret Santa as a community service.