Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Police officers on administrative leave after fatal shooting

Sedona AZ – On Monday, January 20, 2020, two Sedona Police Department officers were in an officer-involved shooting in which a 41-year-old man was killed. No officers were injured during the incident.

Below is a timeline of the events of the shooting:

• At 1:26 p.m., a resident on the 50-block of Newcastle Lane, Sedona AZ, called 911 to report an unknown man shouting in the vicinity while in possession of a machete and a stick. The caller also indicated the man was possibly cutting himself with the machete.

• At 1:29 p.m., Sedona Police Department officers arrived on scene and contacted the subject.

• At 1:32 p.m., shots were fired at the subject and officers immediately called the Sedona Fire Department (SFD) for emergency medical care for the subject.