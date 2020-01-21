Sedona Police officers on administrative leave after fatal shooting

Sedona AZ – On Monday, January 20, 2020, two Sedona Police Department officers were in an officer-involved shooting in which a 41-year-old man was killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
Below is a timeline of the events of the shooting:
Per the Sedona Police Department’s protocol, the two Sedona Police officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave. The identity of the suspect will be released by the Coconino County Coroner’s Office once the next of kin have been notified.
“This was a significant, unfortunate event for all involved – for the subject, his family, the officers and the community. An officer hopes to go their entire career without having to discharge their weapon. Our hearts go out to everyone affected,” said Sedona Police Department Chief of Police Charles Husted.
The Sedona Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the Department of Public Safety at (602) 223-2212.