Sedona Police officers on administrative leave after fatal shooting

January 21, 2020

Sedona AZOn Monday, January 20, 2020, two Sedona Police Department officers were in an officer-involved shooting in which a 41-year-old man was killed. No officers were injured during the incident.

Below is a timeline of the events of the shooting:

• At 1:26 p.m., a resident on the 50-block of Newcastle Lane, Sedona AZ, called 911 to report an unknown man shouting in the vicinity while in possession of a machete and a stick. The caller also indicated the man was possibly cutting himself with the machete.
• At 1:29 p.m., Sedona Police Department officers arrived on scene and contacted the subject.
• At 1:32 p.m., shots were fired at the subject and officers immediately called the Sedona Fire Department (SFD) for emergency medical care for the subject.
• At 1:40 p.m., the SFD declared the subject deceased at the scene. This incident is being investigated by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Per the Sedona Police Department’s protocol, the two Sedona Police officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave. The identity of the suspect will be released by the Coconino County Coroner’s Office once the next of kin have been notified.

“This was a significant, unfortunate event for all involved – for the subject, his family, the officers and the community. An officer hopes to go their entire career without having to discharge their weapon. Our hearts go out to everyone affected,” said Sedona Police Department Chief of Police Charles Husted.

The Sedona Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the Department of Public Safety at (602) 223-2212. 

