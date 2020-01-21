Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Police Fatal Shooting: Update on investigation

– On Monday, January 20, 2020, an officer involved fatal shooting occurred in the 50-block of Newcastle Lane, Sedona, Arizona.

The Coconino County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Jonathan David Messare, 41, who was originally from Oregon and relocated to Sedona in the summer of 2019.

The two officers in this incident were Sgt. Casey Pelletier, an eight-year veteran with the Sedona Police Department, and Officer William Hunt, a 14-year veteran with the Sedona Police Department. Per the Sedona Police Department’s standard protocol related to all officer involved shootings, Pelletier and Hunt have been placed on paid leave. Neither officer was injured.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is still investigating this incident and as the Sedona Police Department gathers more details, additional information will be released.

The Sedona Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the Arizona DPS at (602) 223-2212.