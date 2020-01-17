Spring Creek Development Sent Back to Planning and Zoning

Sedona AZ – On January 15, 2020 at the regular Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting in Cottonwood, applicants Eric and Lisa Borowsky requested a continuance for a zoning map change of approximately 282 acres, known as Spring Creek, until the March 18, 2020 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Yavapai County Development Services Director David C. Williams informed the Board that they could go ahead with the continuance or, by direction of the Board, remand the application back to the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z). He advised, “The Planning and Zoning Commission had reviewed the old plans, but had not seen the plans since the applicant made changes, based on public input.”

Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Vice-Chairman Randy Garrison said, “I really appreciate that the applicant has taken the concerns expressed in regards to this application seriously, and wants to reach out and engage our community in hope of finding some common ground and shared benefits.”

Supervisor Rowle Simmons made a motion to remand the application back to the Planning and Zoning commission, and Supervisor Thomas Thurman seconded the motion by stating, “I think this is the right thing to do since the applicant has made substantial changes to the original plan, and because the P&Z commission was mixed on their vote, they had not provided the Board with clear direction.”

The Board vote was unanimous in agreement and the application was remanded back to the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning commission.

The Arizona Republic and other news organizations are reporting “rabid” opposition to the Spring Creek and similar Yavapai County applications.