Sedona Heritage Museum Living History: WWII Veteran Fred Piper

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting a special hour long Living History presentation on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the museum. Come and pay tribute to one of Sedona’s own Greatest Generation, Sedona native Fred L. Piper as he shares experiences as a WWII ball turret gunner on a B-17 airplane named “Flak Eater.”

Fred was born in 1925 to Sedona homesteaders, Lee and Della Piper, the first of five boys. In 1943, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corp (later the U.S. Air Force) flying his first combat mission as a ball turret gunner on a B-17 in October of 1944.

As a gunner, Fred was posted on the underbelly of the plane, which was considered a particularly dangerous position when the plane and crew were the targets of anti-aircraft fire. Indeed, Fred’s plane was shot down and he was injured. In all, Fred flew dozens of missions over Germany and was decorated for his service.

Besides his own WWII story, Fred will be sharing some information about America’s operation “Big Week.” This operation was part of the European strategic bombing campaign against Nazi Germany in February 1944.

This is a free presentation and open to the public.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona, and is open daily 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-7038 and visit the Sedona Heritage Museum website www.sedonamuseum.org.