Future of Sedona Posse Grounds Park in question

Sedona AZ – Sedona residents are invited to attend public meetings and a design charrette to give feedback on possible changes at Posse Grounds Park to accommodate the needs of the community during an evaluation currently being conducted of the park. The multi-day event will be held at The Hub at Posse Grounds Park, 525-B Posse Ground Road, west Sedona.

The public is invited to attend two meetings:

Meeting 1: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Project introduction and preference survey.

Meeting 2: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Alternatives evaluation.

This process will be in the form of a multi-day design charrette featuring collaborative problem solving and decision making to develop the community’s ideas into graphic concepts and design alternatives. If residents cannot attend the two meetings, they may also drop by The Hub anytime during the day between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26 and Thursday, February 27 to talk with the project team and ask questions.

The plan that is produced based on public feedback will be a comprehensive evaluation of Posse Grounds Park and will provide recommendations for possible design changes to the park land. More specifically, the evaluation will provide an analysis of the current, as well as, future needs for the park to function as a sports venue, event venue, passive recreation location, performing arts venue, and or yet to be determined needs/ideas that could benefit most park users. It will also identify constraints, limitations, and possibilities for mingling existing park amenities with new additions.

For more information, call the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department at (928) 282-7098.