Sedona Heritage Museum hosts author Roger Naylor

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Heritage Museum will host a talk and book signing event with author Roger Naylor at 10:00 a.m. on January 29, 2020.

Home to one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, Arizona is a beacon for outdoor enthusiasts – its desert landscape brimming with opportunities for exploration and adventure. In this book, travel writer Naylor takes readers through the state parks of Arizona, parks offering some of the best hiking, camping, fishing, boating, stargazing, and wildlife watching in the state. It’s no surprise to Arizona residents that these state parks offer the same kind of experience found in national parks and monuments providing great adventure through easy day trips and weekend getaways.

A consummate storyteller, Naylor’s book is part history, part romance, and part guide book. Considered an entire story of Arizona as told through its award winning system of state parks, his love for the state is vividly obvious. As a guide, Roger helps readers explore hidden treasures that represent the staggering diversity of Arizona – saguaro dotted desert, rugged mountains, red rock canyons, rolling grasslands, shady forests, and a playground of rivers and lakes.

Naylor is an award winning travel writer, an avid hiker, and a road trip junkie. He is a member of the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame and the author of several Arizona guides, including “Arizona Kicks on Route 66” and “Boots and Burgers: An Arizona Handbook for Hungry Hikers.”

After the Wednesday morning presentation, Naylor will be available to autograph his books. His talk is free and open to the public.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. Hours are 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., daily. For more information, call 928-282-7038 and visit sedonamuseum.org.