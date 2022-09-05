Home » City Council, Community » Yavapai County Schedules Autumn Roadwork

Sedona AZ – Yavapai County hired Asphalt Paving & Supply company to perform asphalt overlay roadwork on Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona, Thousand Trails and Warriors Run in Cottonwood, and East Kings Way and Mesquite Drive in Black Canyon City. Construction will begin September 6, 2022, and continue through October 20, 2022.

The scheduled road construction will consist of asphalt overlays, shoulder work, new striping, and miscellaneous drainage work. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flagging operations throughout the work zones.

Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction areas. Please follow all traffic control devices when travelling through work zones.

For additional information, contact Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit www.yavapaiaz.gov/publicworks.