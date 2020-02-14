Home » Business » DORR February Meeting Welcomes Judge Schudson

Sedona AZ – The Democrats of the Red Rocks will host a breakfast discussion on the state of the independent judiciary Thursday, February 20, at 8:00 a.m. at 1405 West Highway 89A, west Sedona. The featured speaker will be legal scholar and author Judge Charles B. Schudson.

Judge Schudson is a Wisconsin Reserve Judge Emeritus, served as a state and federal prosecutor, a trial and appellate judge, and as an adjunct professor of law at Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin.

Schudson has authored hundreds of published appellate opinions and other works and most recently has been touring a presentation of his latest book on a judiciary separate from the influence of other branches of government.

Judge Schudson will appear as part of the DORR critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of each month. The organization presents different issues at each meeting with breakfasts open to the public: A $15 fee will be collected at the door to cover costs.

DORR is an all volunteer Democratic Club for Sedona, Village of Oak Creek, Verde Valley, and surrounding communities welcoming all independent minded citizens. The DORR office at 105 Roadrunner Drive, west Sedona, is open weekdays with information on how to register to vote and Democratic candidates running for office. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, visit www.democratsoftheredrocks.org.