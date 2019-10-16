Home » Community » Poco Diablo McGuire: Yappy Hour Winter Hours

Sedona AZ – The color of the leaves is changing, signaling Yappy Hour winter hours. Beginning on November 7, 2019, through end March 2020, Yappy Hour will be held every Thursday on the grass of the multi-use field at Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Road, west Sedona. Beginning at 9:00 in the morning, this is your four legged friend’s opportunity to run and socialize for an hour with other dogs.

Per city code and park rules, dogs are not allowed on park athletic fields and must be on a leash, but during this program we get to bend those rules.

Important tips to remember and share with fellow dog owners so this program may continue:

Dog park rules apply to Yappy Hour. Owners are responsible for the safety and behavior of their dogs, must pick up after their pets, and observe city code and park rules outside of program hours. If there is a high volume of violators using the fields during nonprogram hours, this program will be discontinued.

Questions? Call the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098 and or visit SedonaAZ.gov/Parks for information on its programs.