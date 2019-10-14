Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Photo Chosen for Arizona State Archives Month Poster

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Heritage Museum has announced that one of its almost 50,000 historic images of the greater Sedona area has been selected for inclusion on the 2019 Arizona Archives Month poster.

October is Archives Month, and each year, the Archives and Records Management Division of the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records produces a poster highlighting materials from archives around the state. This year the state chose to honor “Arizona Women: From Suffrage to Activism.” Submissions were to be related in some way to this topic, and illustrating Arizona women with compelling photographs.

The local Museum’s submission was a photograph of Margaret (Maggie) Thompson, wife to Oak Creek Canyon’s first Anglo settlers, and mother of the first white child born in the greater Sedona area, along with three of her sons and a neighbor headed out in an automobile to the nearest precinct to vote. In her case, it was Maggie’s first time casting a ballot. This is at least the fifth time that a photo from the Sedona Heritage Museum’s collection has been selected to appear on an Archives Month poster.

Arizona Archives Month posters are meant to represent the collections of both large and small Arizona repositories. Over a thousand posters will be distributed to state legislators, schools, family history and genealogy groups, museums, archival repositories and government offices throughout the state.

Archives Month posters are made possible through generous funding from the Arizona Historical Records Advisory Board.

The Sedona Heritage Museum at 735 Jordan Road, Jordan Historical Park, is open daily 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in Uptown. For more information, call 928-282-7038.

This SedonaEye.com article by Janeen Trevillyan.