Participate in Sedona city budget planning

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona encourages residents to apply for the Budget Work Group to serve as a citizen sounding board throughout the upcoming annual budget process.

The group of up to nine volunteers will meet on the following topics:

First, on January 21, 2020, city of Sedona staff will give a high level explanation of the budget, followed by facilitation of a meaningful discussion where city staff asks what’s missing and what needs to be reduced in the budget, what changes to programs and services need to be made, and what community issues with budget implications need to be addressed that aren’t yet included in this budget cycle.

Second, on February 24, 2020, the work group will review and make recommendations on the Service Contracts the city has with organizations like Sedona Recycles and Sedona Public Library.

Third, on March 4, 2020, the work group will make recommendations on the additional major budget requests staff prepares for the coming year’s budget.

This work will culminate with the Budget Work Group’s recommendations summarized for the city manager and Sedona City Council so that they can make more informed decisions when refining and considering approval of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

Additionally, city of Sedona staff members plan to launch an online survey for all residents that will ask about different community-wide issues that have significant budget implications; the work group will help finalize the topics included in this survey.

Those interested in this commitment should apply before December 14, 2019, by filling out the volunteer questionnaire found here at http://www.sedonaaz.gov/your-government/departments/city-manager/citizen-engagement/volunteer-questionnaire.

Please make sure to check the box that indicates interest in budget oversight and include any relevant finance experience.

For more information, contact the Citizen Engagement Coordinator at lbrowne@sedonaaz.gov.