Sedona Weather Alert: Wintry, dangerous travel

During winter storm and snow events, the Sedona Police Department is responsible for ensuring public safety while the Public Works Department monitors and responds to sometimes rapidly-changing roadway conditions. We assess road conditions and hazard mitigation needs based on field reports, police reports, visual inspection, accident data and the availability of other agencies, such as the Arizona Department of Transportation, to provide additional equipment and operators.

Read the city’s Snow Removal FAQs. This PDF includes a map that shows our snow removal and ice treatment priorities. The highest priority is safety / emergency evacuation routes and major highways, followed by neighborhood connectors, then smaller streets.

Visit the National Weather Service for the latest forecast, use zip code 86336.

Visit the ADOT’s Az511 website for the latest state reports on roadway conditions.

Above all, use good judgement and err on the side of safety. If you don’t have to drive during a storm event, don’t drive. However, do move your car if it’s parked on the street and your street is snow covered. Ask your guests and neighbors to do the same. Our drivers can’t plow areas that are blocked by vehicles.