Home » General » Missing Phoenix woman found deceased

Sedona AZ – On April 25, 2020 at approximately 8:00 in the morning, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Arizona Game and Fish Department officer call of a suspicious vehicle near Chevelon Butte in the Forest Lakes area. The vehicle was associated with a Phoenix police report of a missing person.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, a U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement officer and an Arizona Game and Fish officer, U.S. Forest Service firefighters, a CCSO Search and Rescue Unit handling search and rescue dogs as well as ground searchers, began a coordinated attempt to locate the missing person associated with the vehicle.

Searchers found several clues including foot tracks and discarded clothing which focused the search effort. At approximately 5:30 p.m., an adult female was found deceased by a Search and Rescue dog team. She was identified as Britney Fairbanks, 28, of Phoenix, Arizona, whose disappearance and missing vehicle had been reported by the Phoenix Police Department three days prior.

The investigation into the death is ongoing by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Office of the Medical Examiner. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Arizona Game and Fish, U.S. Forest Service officers and firefighters for their help during this incident.