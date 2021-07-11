Tonto National Forest Wildfire Grows Despite Rains

Operations: Firefighters continue to scout for viable roads and access points into the Middle Fire. Rugged terrain and impassable roads are preventing direct access in and out of the fire area. Firefighters are working to protect critical infrastructure in the area, including powerlines managed by the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA). Even though the fire is approaching the powerlines, vegetation treatments implemented by WAPA are expected to reduce fire behavior underneath the lines. Little activity was observed on the western and eastern sides of the fire, with the most intense heat concentrated on the northern end.

Weather: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected again today as high pressure keeps an easterly flow over the area. The most favored times for storms to develop will be after 3 p.m. Brief, heavy rain and gusty, erratic winds are possible with any storm. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today but still hot with highs in the low 100s. Light terrain-driven winds in the morning will move out of the west in the afternoon with speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Monsoonal moisture is expected to increase early in the week with scattered, afternoon thunderstorms expected for much of next week. Some storms could produce heavy rain and flash flooding.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public is the first priority. The public is strongly urged to stay clear of the fire area. The Tonto National Forest has issued a temporary road and area closure for the Middle Fire. The signed closure order and map are available on the Tonto National Forest website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices(link is external).

Restrictions: The Tonto National Forest remains in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions until September 30, 2021, or until rescinded. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place to protect the public and firefighters, as well as National Forest System lands and resources, during a period of very high to extreme wildlife danger. The Stage 2 Fire Restrictions order, along with accompanying map, are available on the Tonto National Forest website(link is external). A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in place over the area, which includes unmanned aircraft, or drones. Unauthorized use of drones in a wildfire area endangers the lives of pilots and firefighters. Never fly an unmanned aircraft over or near a wildfire. See www.nifc.gov/drones(link is external) for additional information on the dangers drones pose to wildland firefighting aircraft and personnel on the ground.

Smoke: Smoke from the Middle Fire, along with several other fires burning in central Arizona, may be visible from communities in the surrounding area. An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/(link is external) allows you to zoom into your location to see the latest smoke information. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.

Middle Fire details

Acres: 2,784 acres

Start Date: June 29, 2021

Cause: Lightning

Containment: 0%

Total personnel: 146

Location: 28 miles northeast of Cave Creek, AZ

Fuels: Brush, grass, and juniper

