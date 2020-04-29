Home » Featured » AZ Governor Ducey extends stay-at-home order until May 15

Sedona AZ – To continue to limit the spread of COVID-19, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey extended his stay-at-home order for all of Arizona until May 15, 2020.

The order says Arizona residents must limit time away from the house except:

To conduct or participate in essential activities.

For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions.

To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services.

For employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.

Read the list of essential activities, functions and services here and the updates to essential services here.

Additionally, Gov. Ducey announced non-essential businesses may open for retail in the following phases:

On May 4, 2020, businesses may open for retail goods sales via curbside and delivery or appointment.

On May 8, 2020, businesses may open for retail goods sales if they follow strict physical distancing and implement public health protections and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines including:

Reduced occupancy/capacity.

Comprehensive sanitation protocols.

Options for curbside or delivery.

Fitting rooms remain closed at clothing stores.

Restrictions to businesses like bars, restaurants, gyms, spas and salons will continue as they have in April, with more specific guidance from Ducey expected in the coming weeks. Restaurants may continue to offer curbside and delivery services.

As stated in the Executive Order: The intent “is to ensure that people maintain physical distance to the maximum extent feasible, while enabling essential services to continue, reinvigorating our economy, protecting people’s rights and slowing the spread of COVID-19 to the greatest extent possible. When people need to leave their places of residence, whether to perform essential activities, or to otherwise facilitate authorized activities necessary for continuity of social and commercial life, they should at all times and as much as reasonably possible comply with physical distancing recommendations.”

Download the full Executive Order here. Read the full announcement here.

Gov. Ducey extended the travel restrictions order through May 15, 2020 to areas of the country that have travel advisories including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Read the FAQ document the city compiled on this order here. For questions, email questions@sedonaaz.gov.

As the state begins to allow for businesses to reopen, the city of Sedona reminds residents to stop the spread through personal responsibility including frequent washing of hands, adhering to physical distancing, wearing a mask in public settings and staying home if sick.

To learn more information on the city’s response to COVID-19, and what resources are available for the community and businesses, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19.

In compliance with the stay-at-home order City Hall will remain closed to in-person access until May 18, 2020.

Look to the following CDC, state and county resources for more information on COVID-19:

The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.

Coconino County Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline: 928-679-7300 and website.

Yavapai County Health Services hotline: 928-442-5103 and website.

Coconino County COVID-19 testing information.

Statewide hotline on all COVID-19-related issues: Dial 211.

CDC website on coronavirus.

Tips on coronavirus prevention and 10 ways to manage respiratory symptoms at home.

Arizona Department of Health and Human Services information.

CDC travel notices.