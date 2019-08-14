Home » City Council, Community » J. Rick Normand: Farce and Fallacy of Gun Control Laws Three Years Later in 2019

Sedona AZ – Here’s a bite of the reality sandwich characterized as “gun control”…I wrote the first Farce and Fallacy of Gun Control Laws article about three years ago and, yet, nothing whatsoever has changed in America relative to mass killings. So, I asked the SedonaEye.com publisher to republish it.

Will banning assault rifles, or even completely abolishing The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution (as if our Founding Fathers didn’t know what they were doing) stop mass killing violence? Only the dangerously naïve would believe that! In fact, a total gun ban will actually make things worse.

Here’s what I’m getting at:

Back in 1997-1998 I lived in a highrise condominium project in central Phoenix. Next door to me lived a very sweet elderly Jewish lady who formerly lived in Israel. Her name was Helen J. We became close friends. One day she took me to lunch and the subject of “why she left Israel” came up.

Take this story to heart, Dear Readers.

On a beautiful spring day in 1973 in Tel Aviv, Israel, Helen was on her way to have lunch with three close girlfriends at an outdoor sidewalk café with a distant view of the beach and the Mediterranean. She was running late. Walking and about a block away, Helen could see her three friends sitting at a wrought iron table with a remaining empty chair, with many others seated around them. As she started to cross the street at a crosswalk, there was a sudden powerful blast that knocked Helen down, hurting her badly. Lying on the pavement, in the midst of smoke and mountains of debris trying to get her senses back, she staggered to stand up, and finally looked toward the café to see what had happened to her three girlfriends. Except, there were no girlfriends or anyone else to see. Then she realized amidst the debris all around her were human body parts. A terrorist, a mass murderer and suicide bomber, had detonated a homemade bomb in the middle of the café.

This is a common occurrence in a war zone, not to mention that our country is quickly becoming a war zone as I write this! Helen was scarred for life by the memory of that mass killing and decided to move to Arizona. Meanwhile, she shook me up badly I must tell you. So, what is the point of telling you this story?

To remind you that mass killings by bombing are going on everywhere. Just a week ago yesterday, a handsome, popular, and well liked young man in Sri Lanka, wearing a backpack, entered a Christian church packed with parishioners awaiting the pastor to begin his sermon. This young man was videoed outside the church patting a little girl on the head and inside the church as he took a seat in a pew located in the center of the church. As the pastor stepped into the pulpit, the young man detonated a powerful bomb in his backpack which killed 320 parishioners and injured almost 500 more.

Remember the Austin, Texas bomber in April of 2018 or the Unibomber? Those warped persons, intent upon mass murder, did not need guns. Bombs are far deadlier and incalculably so!

Political terrorist organizations have infiltrated the U.S. and are looking for disaffected U.S. citizens to join with them in suicide bombing attacks in U.S. cities. Where can malcontents, intent on killing large numbers of innocent people to express their anger with life, get weapons to effect their plans?

Well, they can dupe the system to get rapid fire firearms, but if they can’t get those, they can build powerful bombs…bombs that aren’t for commercial sale, but can be easily built and can kill many times the number of people an assault rifle can kill. And, firearms that are commercially available for purchase don’t blow human bodies to smithereens!

Ban more and more firearms and you will get more and more bombings with ever increasing blast power and frequency. And, nothing will get better until the masses of naïve Americans understand that recognizing future perpetrators before they act out their vengeance will succeed where banning a means of killing will not.

So, what is the answer to diminishing mass killings? Forewarning of miscreant violent behavior is the only solution; for instance, using observable behavioral indicators to detect potential violent attacks such as by suicide terrorists or those laying improvised explosive devices. These will be the basis of the new “Red Flag” indicator tests now being discussed by both Democrats and Republicans.

Go to this link:

http://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR215.html