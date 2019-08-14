Home » General » Coconino County Public Safety Training Exercise

Sedona AZ – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the community of a scheduled Public Safety Training exercise at Ft. Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff. The training involves multiple public safety agencies from across the state.

The training will be on Thursday, August 15, and Friday, August 16, 2019. Visitors at Fort Tuthill County Park on these days will notice an increased presence of public safety personnel due to this training.

If there are any questions, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.