AZ DPS Funds Law Enforcement First Protector Training

Sedona AZ — The Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC), will be hosting a two-day “First Protector” train-the-trainer for 150 state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers statewide September 18 – 19, 2019, in the Phoenix area.

The training will utilize the A.L.I.C.E (Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate) Active Shooter Response with the goal of taking this training to community members.

The A.L.I.C.E. program increases children’s and employees’ odds of survival during a violent intruder event. The classes provide preparation and a plan for individuals and organizations on how to proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or an active shooter.

“As scenarios change, tactics change. A.L.I.C.E. goes beyond lockdown methods by providing people with a new set of skills that will greatly increase their odds of survival during an active shooter/threat situation,” said Major Jennifer Pinnow, Director of the ACTIC.

The A.L.I.C.E. Active Shooter Response training will allow law enforcement officers to educate the designated “First Protectors” who can then take those best practices back to their communities, so they are better prepared.

A.L.I.C.E. focuses on safety and training for educators, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, business professionals, faith-based leaders and all who are dedicated to creating a safer place to live, work and learn.