Sedona road closures planned for week of February 23

Sedona AZ – As the city of Sedona’s Uptown Roadway Improvements Project gets closer to completion, please be advised of the following possible reroutes, one-lane flagging operations and nighttime road closures during the week of February 23, 2020:

Asphalt paving operations to begin along State Route (SR) 89A:

Starting Wednesday night, crews will begin asphalt paving operations along SR 89A from the new Schnebly Road Roundabout to the crosswalk between Art Barn Road and Arroyo Roble Road and Apple Avenue from SR 89A to Mountain View Drive, Uptown. Crews will continue to pave southernly along sections of SR 89A, including the Jordan Road Roundabout and the Schnebly Road connector, throughout the remainder of the week.

To minimize the impact, this portion of the work will be performed at night.

This work schedule is highly weather dependent and may be altered or suspended if temperatures are not met.

Please be aware of the following impacts:

On Wednesday, February 26, through Friday, February 28, during the hours of 7:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m., sections of SR 89A from the new Schnebly Road Roundabout to Forest Road and Apple Avenue from SR 89A to Mountain View Drive will be closed as asphalt paving operations occur.

Flaggers will be onsite to maintain one lane of traffic during paving operations and, if necessary, reroute motorists through the Uptown district.

Storm drain removal to take place:

In preparation of asphalt paving operations, crews will be removing and replacing a deteriorated storm drain and asphalt pavement along Jordan Road, between the Jordan Road Roundabout and Cedic Plaza Crosswalk.

Please be aware of the following impacts:

On Monday, February 24, and Tuesday, February 25, during the hours of 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Jordan Road will be closed to through-traffic between the newly constructed roundabout and the Cedic Plaza Crosswalk while work is underway. Please follow the marked detour signage to get to your destination.

Pedestrian and business access directly next to the construction will not be affected by this work.

Median installation ongoing:

Crews will continue installing the new median along SR 89A, from Forest Road to just north of Art Barn Road, throughout the week.

Please be aware of the following impacts:

On Monday, February 24 through Friday, February 28, during the hours of 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., one lane of traffic in both directions will be maintained while work is underway.

Traffic control assistants (TCAs) in uptown:

The city of Sedona will have TCAs managing traffic at the Uptown crosswalks on SR 89A during peak congestion, between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Friday to Sunday.

Overall project information:

The goal is to have the major components of the project completed by spring 2020, with full completion in summer 2020.