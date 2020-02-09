Home » General » Flagstaff hiker and dog rescued on Mount Elden

Sedona AZ – On February 6, 2020, at approximately 7:30 in the evening, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit responded to a report of a stranded hiker off trail on Mount Elden, Flagstaff. The 31-year-old male hiker and his dog were in the boulders on the south side of Mount Elden, below Devils Chair.

The local Flagstaff resident had gone out for a hike at around 4:00 in the afternoon with his dog. He intended to hike up Mount Elden using a Forest Service access point, at the base of Mount Elden off Skyline road and Forrest Brook trail. Hiking his way up to the Blue Dot trail, through a network of unmarked social trails was successful, but during the descent on the social trails, he became disoriented and lost. He contacted 9-1-1 at approximately 7:30 p.m. and Search and Rescue personnel from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office were deployed.

During his phone call, CCSO Search and Rescue personnel advised the hiker to remain at his current location: The GPS coordinates from his 9-1-1 call were enabling two teams of searchers following alternate routes to reach him.

The Sheriff’s Office is happy for a the safe outcome of this event, but would like to remind those planning on a hike to be prepared for the weather and elements and to always have the Ten Essentials:

1. Water and snacks

2. Fully charged cell phone or satellite phone (solar charger)

3. Extra Clothing including socks

4. Map Compass, GPS

5. Headlamp and Flashlight

6. First Aid kit

7. Shelter Material / Space Blanket

8. Fire Starting Kit, Waterproof Matches and or butane lighter

9. Pocket Knife and Multi-Tool

10. Whistle and Signal Mirror and, if winter, the Back Country essentials – Shovel, Avalanche Beacon, Avalanche Probe.