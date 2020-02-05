Home » General » Yavapai County Treasurer Submits Resignation

Sedona AZ – After twenty three years as the Yavapai County Treasurer, Ross Jacobs, in a letter to Board of Supervisor Chairman Craig Brown has asked the board to consider his notice of resignation, effective February 3, 2020.

On February 5, 2020, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors formally accepted Treasurer Jacob’s resignation and it is now seeking applications for appointment to the position of Treasurer.

To qualify for appointment as the new Yavapai County Treasurer according to ARS 11-402: Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a resident of Arizona, registered to vote in Yavapai County, and able to read and write the English language.

According to ARS 16-230, the Board of Supervisors shall appoint a person of the same political party as the person vacating the office to fill the portion of the term until the next regular general election.

Applicants should send their letters of interest along with a resume to:

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

1015 Fair St.

3rd Floor, Room 310

Prescott, AZ 86305

Applications will be accepted until February 18, 2020, at 4:00 in the afternoon.

The Board of Supervisors will discuss the applicants and appoint a replacement for the Yavapai County Treasurer at a special meeting tentatively set for 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020. For information about the position contact the County Administrator Phil Bourdon or Clerk of the Board Kim Kapin at 928-771-3200.

The Appointment will be to complete the current term of the Treasurer, which ends December 31, 2020.