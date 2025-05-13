Home » General » Federal Government Launches Historic Fully Online Retirement Application System

Washington, D.C. — In a landmark move to modernize federal services, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced the full rollout of the federal government’s first ever fully digital retirement application system.

Beginning June 2, 2025, all new federal retirement applications must be submitted electronically, marking the end of an inefficient, paper-based process that has persisted for generations.

This sweeping modernization effort is a cornerstone of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, established earlier this year to streamline and digitize key federal functions. Working in close collaboration with DOGE, OPM’s Retirement Services team developed and successfully piloted the new Online Retirement Application (ORA) system, reducing delays and improving the experience for retiring federal employees.

“Retirement from federal service is finally entering the digital age,” OPM Acting Director Chuck Ezell said. “This is a transformative step that honors the service of federal employees by offering them a retirement process worthy of the 21st century. I am pleased to continue implementing President Trump’s initiatives to create an efficient, modern, and taxpayer-focused federal government.”

Effective July 15, 2025, paper retirement applications will no longer be accepted. All agencies served by the National Finance Center (NFC) and Interior Business Center (IBC) must submit retirement applications via ORA starting June 2, 2025, and OPM is providing onboarding support to ensure a smooth transition government-wide.

This historic reform reflects OPM’s continued commitment to improving service delivery and is expected to reduce backlogs, improve accuracy, and save taxpayer resources.

Government agencies are being given full support to implement and use the new mandatory online system.