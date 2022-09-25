Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Sustainable or Implausible?

Sedona AZ – Sometimes it’s impossible to predict what a person can come up with by researching the Internet. Have any of you attempted to find a clear meaning of the word SUSTAINABILITY? If you have, and in particular if you succeeded, kindly share your enlightenment with the readers of Sedona Eye.

Of the many descriptions offered perhaps the following most clearly defines the intricate and complex web of tentacles this catchy word of the moment has the ability to embrace. The ultimate result remains unclearly defined simply because of the myriad opinions existing relating to interpretations of what, specifically, is required for survival.

“What is Sustainability?”

Sustainability is based on a simple principle: Everything that we need for our survival and well-being depends, either directly or indirectly, on our natural environment. To pursue sustainability is to create and maintain the conditions under which humans and nature can exist in productive harmony to support present and future generations.”

The argument, however, seems to arise during the quest to determine just exactly what, if anything, is causing what appears to be alarming changes in global warming and other labels presently extended to Mother Nature’s constant embracing of seasonal global variances over the course of hundreds – yes – hundreds of centuries of weather changing phenomenal historic periods, such as the “ice age” versus “greenhouse” periods of time.

Volcano eruptions and earthquakes forever remain out of mere human control, but should they not rightfully head the list of “alert” factors when municipal development for health, safety, and welfare of the general public remains the number one reason for concern in certain locations. Sedona (being one of them) is subject to lightening caused forest fires and, yes, occasional earthquakes are, indeed, felt here from time to time.

When city planners approved the extension of beautiful Tlaquepaque to include a pedestrian-crossing on a state highway, it vastly reduced the “sustainability” of traffic flow through that corridor.

When the City of Sedona approved a perhaps ill-advised marketing contract with the Sedona Chamber of Commerce to promote “destination” marketing essentially to exclusively promote only their members as is also the situation with the city-financed Sedona Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, has it ever been proven to have attracted anything besides tourism daytrippers, creating even more havoc on the already over-burdened corridor?

As recently as the Friday, September 23, 2022 edition of the Red Rock News, President and CEO of the Sedona Chamber of Commerce Michelle Conway, writes: “As the voice of Sedona’s regional business community, we regularly take the local economic temperature by listening to more than 730 members and evaluating economic data as it becomes available.” Former Chamber Pres/CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff had previously confirmed at a city council meeting that ONLY “Chamber” members were promoted at the City of Sedona financed Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center. Is that blatant discrimination against city tax collecting businesses in Sedona who are NOT Chamber members?

Why was it necessary for the City of Sedona to acquire the former school on Brewer Road for the purpose of using it as a Sedona Court facility when at the time City Hall was constructed great care was taken to facilitate the “Council Chambers” for multi-use as a “Court room” – even providing an area as a jury box location?

Increased density has already obscured scenic views and quality of life for both residents and visitors. Is it fair to suggest attempting to correct some of these obvious blunders might fairly be compared to retrofitting a bad heart transplant?

Good luck with the heat attracting steel and concrete multi-story parking garage uptown and the proposed redevelopment of the former Cultural Park. Sustainability has already been extensively violated, but to what extent? Beyond repair? Will it continue? You decide.