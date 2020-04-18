Eddie Maddock: Kurt Gehlbach, Do hundreds more vehicles in Uptown make sense for the city of Sedona?

Sedona AZ – Although earth as an orb continues its normal rotation, global inhabitants have been thrown into an alien orbit which is NOT in outer space. The seriousness of the deadly coronavirus is reality in the truest form. Isn’t it somewhat stunning to become shell-shocked and forced to face the fact that mere mortals really don’t have a great deal of control?
However and in spite of the turmoil, it is an election year and survivors of the pandemic will have the privilege of casting votes in Sedona for candidates vying for Sedona Mayor and rotating seats on the Sedona City Council.
The two mayoral contenders remain Mayor Sandy Moriarty, opting for yet another term, and a new name on the slate, Kurt Gehlbach.
Because the coronavirus conflict quite likely will obstruct the opportunity for city council candidate forums prior to the primary vote in August, Mr. Gehlbach contacted me inquiring about the possibility for Sedona Eye to feature some information about him. Therefore, this resulting article has been derived solely from e-mail communication obliging the mandate for no private meetings, consultations, or even phone calls.
Mr. Gehlbach opted to focus on his own perspective relating to the city council’s recent approval at the council meeting on March 24, 2020:
- AB 2570 Approval of a Resolution authorizing a Real Estate Purchase and Sale Agreement for the City of Sedona to purchase the property located at 430 Forest Road (APN 401-160-71) located in Coconino County, City of Sedona, Arizona, for the sum of $480,000 for use as a parking structure.
Due to recent global events creating such an upheaval and uncertain economic predictions, Kurt Gehlbach maintains this premise:“The responsibility of Elected Officials is to the Residents of Sedona, and because of the uncertainty of serious implications with regards to the spread of the coronavirus predicted by the World Health Organization, it is the obligation of our Government to revisit with the residents with regards to any decisions made prior to the onset of Sedona’s devastating shutdowns.”
He continues: “With regards to real estate, I personally have 24 years as a licensed residential Real Estate Agent and Developer, always successful through every negotiation. Why? Experience, research, knowledge and always emotionally prepared to negotiate.
Considering all circumstances I would never move forward with the purchase of any property during an election year and certainly not when we know there’s the possibility for another financial recession.
When moving forward within favorable conditions I first request a current appraisal to be accomplished by the property owner. While waiting for the appraisal, I personally research all comparative properties in order to compare to the appraisal. When the appraisal comes in, I scrutinize the hell out of it making sure everything is accurate and up to date. When negotiations begin, I never offer appraised value, starting the negotiation below appraisal, especially when it’s a cash transaction.”
Questioning the wisdom of the city having paid $100,000 OVER appraised value at the recommendation of the city manager, Mr. Gehlbach stated: “The people of Sedona have now been ripped off through pure ignorance!”
His conclusion is the city of Sedona has now set a precedent for any FUTURE land acquisitions to be overvalued, questioning the premise of “property is only worth what the Buyer is willing to pay.” Is that true when the investment was overpriced to begin with?
Regarding future Uptown parking, here’s what Kurt Gehlbach has to say:
“$11.5 million to place 300 automobiles in the center of uptown, and that’s one of two parking structures, totaling roughly an additional 500 automobiles in Uptown Sedona. Add another $500,000 or more for the “ledge work” they will find digging down at least 2 floors or 30 feet (??)”
Kurt continues: “Not long ago our Mayor, Sandy Moriarty, was headstrong to be part of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy, designed to cut emissions, basically decreasing Sedona’s carbon footprint within the next three years. Does this make sense to anyone?”
Regarding Sedona residents, Kurt Gehlbach relates:
“Prior to lockdown, I spent days and many hours walking door to door throughout our city gathering 200 signatures myself while sharing in conversation.
The emotions are all over the place, and many of our residents are very angry. I’m truly, truly worried about the future of Sedona so I believe the conversation needs to be about Sedona herself and our residents, to include their mixed levels of anger toward this government. We, as a city, must now come together to create change through a government that will listen, respond, inform, create and prosper with and for the Residents of Sedona. How about grasping the opportunity for such a collaboration giving new life and hope for Sedona’s survival?”
End of input from city of Sedona mayoral candidate Kurt Gehlbach. Read, study, ask questions and by all means plan to vote in August. Life in Sedona continues and be grateful each and every day for what we have and consider by way of your own judgment what will be the best way to preserve and protect this special corner of the world.
Over and Out. Cheers. Be Safe. Stay Well.
I am excited about getting more parking in uptown . I Approve this decision wholeheartedly.
Mayor Sandy has done a phenomenal Job here during her time in Office.
I plan to campaign Nd vote for her .
My wife Krystal and I own and operate two businesses in Tlaquepaque for the last ten years, and had one in uptown for four years .
My understanding that city has a great Reserve Account.
Let’s make these improvements Now instead of when the Visitors come back . They will be so happy to have a convenient place to Park.
I am disappointed in your playing the Angry Citizens Card . Not a way to negotiate our Unite our City of Peace .
At PeCe in the Present Moment, Nicholas Kirsten/Honshin.
Anyone but Sandy. The city needs a complete house cleaning.
Sedona should be more than a tourist trap.
I now know who I’m voting for. Mayor Sandy, here’s to another term.
The first thing the new mayor should do is fire Justin Clifton.
If in fact he is instrumental in completing a real estate transaction where the city is willing to pay $100,000 OVER APPRAISED VALUE, his firing is justified for dereliction of duty and violation of fiduciary responsibility. I would fire the city manager and assistant city manager. If they allow a quite visible $100,000 overpayment , how many other smaller overpayments have they allowed? Then there is the misuse of funds by granting OVER $2 MILLION to the Sedona Chamber to teach about sustainability.
To be clear, as author of the above article my role was not to take a position against Mayor Sandy Moriarty. She’s one of the few people still around who has lived here even longer than I have. She is smart, savvy, and serves Sedona well.
However having been asked by Kurt Gehlbach, as another candidate vying for Mayor of Sedona, to present his profile was, in my opinion, an opportunity to introduce the views of a Sedona resident willing to serve our community.
There really aren’t many people who are inclined to enter the lion’s den of Sedona’s political arena and it seems only fair to offer a level playing field and give all contenders equal opportunity.
My concluding statement summarizes my position: ” Read, study, ask questions and by all means plan to vote in August.” It might also be suggested to act like adults and do away with name calling, accusations, and applying dirty politics. Doesn’t Sedona deserve better?
This sincerely,
Eddie S. Maddock
Very interesting that someone in real estate sales would have discouraged purchase of over-valued property (Forest Road). Also to astutely point out the financial challenge Sedona is sure to be facing due to coronavirus. Definitely not a time to be spending money even though backed up allegedly with a substantial slush fund or some such nonsense.
But, of course, the most ridiculous thing just doesn’t seem to go away. The outrageous glorification of the chamber of commerce! They are NOT a department of city government. They represent ONLY their members most of which don’t collect city taxes. And a fake “city” Visitors Center refusing to give referrals to legitimate city businesses that DO collect city sales tax? OMG that’s nuts!
What is it going to take to pull the plug on the scam and let the C of C sink or swim on behalf of its own survival? A person who will finally recognize and put Sedona Residents first is a delightful concept, a breath of fresh air in a stagnant ho hum business-as-usual state of mind.
Justin Clifton should be fired in my opinion.
“A narcissist paints a picture of themselves as being the victim or innocent in all aspects. They will be offended by the truth. But what is done in the dark will come to light. Time has a way of showing people’s true colors.”
Karla Grimes
“Imagining that you are deep and complex, but others are simple, is one of the primary signs of malignant selfishness.”
Stefan Molyneux
@Nicholas Kirsten Honshin @Tlaquepaque
The Sedona you remember isn’t here any longer. You’re both older now and should see the difference. Take a walk past Tlaq doors and look with opened eyes. See the missing rocks of a decade ago, see the missing sweetly quiet star kissed night skies, see the missing Javelinas and coyotes and the increase in rats and insects. See today and stop with the PC that shouldn’t be in your soul because it will appear in your work, and if it is in both isn’t it time to reevaluate? Sedona is being smothered with toxicity, car fumes, China cheap imports masquerading as the real thing, Turkish turquoise masquerading as the real thing, artwork and galleries that sold out vision for profits. We need less to be more. Please remember the days when joy and self discovery were our guiding lights and not chasing wallets.
I love the do nothing armchair quarterback comments here. What a Boring And Predictable comment section mostly by two or three people
Tony Tonsich says:
April 19, 2020 at 7:33 am
The first thing the new mayor should do is fire Justin Clifton.
(Deleted by editor) the mayor has no control over the City manager, the mayor can not even direct the city manager to do something, he works for the city council….. (deleted by editor)
Same old same old trivial tripe coming from someone probably with the initials JW.
B O R I N G. Y A W N and yet that person still reads Sedona Eye? How sad to be that desperate to find something to complain about IMO.
@steve Segner
So you are telling me the Mayor cannot make a motion to fire the city manager and the Mayor is not part of the city council? Talk about ignorance. You are almost as bad as the soy boys of the Sedona Red Rock News.
It’s like those idiots who said I could not read a financial statement and I was supposed to know that the date posted on the accounts payable for an expense was not really when the expense happened. Even if I was wrong on the date, it was the date posted on the city accounts payable, they always ignore team building dinners at 4 star resorts for city staff.
The city is out of control and the inmates are running the asylum.
In my opinion Justin Clifton should absolutely be fired by the city council. In my own interactions with him, I found someone who is inexperienced, rigid in his thinking, unwilling to genuinely consider new viewpoints and has been (deleted by editor) on a number of occasions. In my opinion his decision to send an “information” letter to the city’s nonprofits warning about budget cuts prior to the Home Rule election was cravenly designed to influence the election, there can be no other interpretation. For this reason alone he should be fired.
In my opinion Sandy Moriarity, sad to say, continues to pander only to the tourism industry and lost her judgement about what is right for Sedona a very long time ago. She has been in office too long and has lost her ability to see, let alone do, the right thing.
Not just the $100K over appraisal, but how about the phony need for parking that only services Uptown and nowhere else in the city? You can get a couple hundred spaces if striped correctly on surface without a huge monster of a parking garage that services no resident.
Tony Tonsich said The first thing the new mayor should do is fire Justin Clifton.
I’m sorry don’t see where you said “you cannot make a motion! ”
you said The first thing the new mayor should do is( fire) Justin Clifton. you just do not know what you are talking about the mayor can not fire anyone and it takes two council people to get it on the agenda… for discussion and you wanted to be mayor!
Can anyone on city council or city management explain why it is OK to pay $100,000 over appraisal ?
It seems like that should never be done.
Trying to have a logical argument with Segner is like arguing with a moron. They try to bring you down to their level and beat you with experience.
Mr Tonsich, they never address the issue, they just make personal attacks.
Mr Segner, why is it appropriate to pay $100,000 over appraisal for a piece of property?
When Justin Clifton made the decision to extend the city contract with the chamber of commerce for EIGHT YEARS it spoke volumes.
Does anyone remember when Babs and Robbie were on the council and were the cheerleaders for the controversial contract in the first place? And that came with a pledge to go out for competitive bids the following year! Of course it never happened.
Understand the Babs lady now lives in Cottonwood. Funny how so many Sedona “leaders” leave town after having left their unwelcome calling cards. Similar to those incorporation supporters who after the fact realized their mistakes then said “Goodbye.” If they had the courage of their convictions wouldn’t they have moved on prior to activating their dirty little deeds?
Here’s an idea why or about the reason no real estate agent was involved, take it or leave it, it’s an idea.
No real estate company or their agents (remember company’s hold agent licenses) could get involved because of the numbers being in excess of appraised value? Like a bank, it could lead to a lawsuit and loss of licenses and investigations of parties to the contract.
How about it agents and lawyers? What would happen if you were party to this? Weigh in.
What were the reasons given for paying over, we golfers need to know. Keep doing a good job here SedonaEye, you’ve got people talking again Eddie M.