CAT and Lynx reduced ridership drives transit service changes

Sedona AZ – Due to concern for the health of drivers and members of the community, and a decline in the number of riders we are serving, we are making some temporary changes to our transit schedule. Beginning April 13, 2020, CAT and LYNX service will run from 6:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. as follows:

CAT will be switching to a one-route system with two buses traveling in opposite directions. All, with the exception of two, current bus stops will continue to be serviced; the exceptions, Yavapai College and Pine Shadows bus stops, will be closed. As previously announced, the Cottonwood Public Library transfer location has been temporarily relocated to Garrison Park . (Please see maps for CAT routes.)

LYNX will move to a weekend schedule, with one bus running in 1-1/2-hour cycles. The late-night bus service will be suspended.

ADA/Paratransit will continue to be available for those in need of this service: All calls for ADA/Paratransit service will be screened for the protection of our drivers and other passengers.

CAT/LYNX transit services are here to provide the best possible service in the Verde Valley, and ask that you do your part by making community minded choices: Please practice physical distancing of at least six feet from others while waiting for and riding public transportation. Also, please help us protect our drivers and community by staying home if you are feeling unwell.

For more information, contact the CAT office at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Cottonwood Area Transit provides ADA Paratransit and four fixed routes serving Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Verde Villages, with commuter service to Sedona via Verde Lynx.

CAT also connects to Camp Verde and Greyhound through its agreement with the Yavapai-Apache Nation Transit.