Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Y Roundabout temporary traffic changes planned

Sedona AZ – Drivers in the city of Sedona will soon notice temporary modifications to the Y roundabout at the intersection of State Route 89A and State Route 179. The changes will be put into effect during the week of May 4, 2020 while the Arizona Department of Transportation and city of Sedona work together to enhance safety and improve mobility through this highly trafficked area.

The following are the temporary modifications to northbound SR 179 as part of the SR 89A – SR 179 Roundabout Improvement project:

For northbound SR 179 drivers approaching the roundabout:

The right lane will become a right-turn only lane that will take motorists to uptown Sedona.

The left lane will allow drivers to make “through turning movements” from the roundabout – whether turning left toward west Sedona or continuing straight to hotel properties and nearby shops and restaurants.

As part of the temporary changes, ADOT crews will install additional signage to designate which travel lane drivers should use to get to their destinations from both SR 89A and SR 179.

The trial modifications will be in place through mid-summer 2020 to help state and city traffic engineers gauge the benefits of modifying turning movements for drivers on SR 179 and SR 89A. The results of this trial period will be used to assist in determining the possible permanent improvements to the roundabout.

Construction of the permanent modifications to the Y roundabout is not expected to begin until summer 2021.