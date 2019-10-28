Home » General » Double Murder Suspect in Custody

Sedona AZ – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Williams, Arizona man for the murder of his wife and her sister at a home north of Williams.

Around 8:37 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, the CCSO received a call from a Department of Public Safety trooper advising he had been driving on a county road in the Red Lake area when he was flagged down or stopped by the driver of a vehicle. The male driver approached the DPS trooper and reported something to the effect “..that he couldn’t take it anymore and had killed his wife and her sister at their home.” The Trooper detained the man and called the Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO deputies responded to the home address of the man and his wife and, upon entering the home, found two females deceased inside. The man was then transported to Flagstaff, Arizona by Sheriff’s deputies. He was interviewed by CCSO detectives and made statements about his involvement in the deaths.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the names of the suspect or victims at this time pending notification of next of kin.