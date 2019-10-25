Home » General » Man Arrested During Child Exploitation Investigation

Sedona AZ – Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the FBI and the Northern Arizona Street Crimes Task Force, served a search warrant on a residence in the Pittman Valley area of Parks, Arizona. During the search warrant detectives took Bryce W. Huddleston, 29, into custody. He was later booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff, Arizona for two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor.

This search warrant and arrest is the result of a multi-month investigation after CCSO detectives received a tip indicating Huddleston was in possession of child pornography. Information gathered during the investigation allowed detectives to identify Huddleston and his place of residence. Several items of evidence belonging to Huddleston were seized as evidence in this case.

This case is ongoing and additional charges may be added depending on the outcome of further investigation.

No other information is available currently. Follow the SedonaEye.com for updates.