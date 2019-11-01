Sedona Switchbacks Murder Case Arrest

Sedona AZ – On October 29, 2019, a suspect was arrested in Portland, Oregon, for his involvement in the August 17, 2019, murder of an unidentified man found deceased along State Highway 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff, Arizona, in an area known as the Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks. The Coconino County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office took the investigative lead in the investigation.

After Alan Arvey was identified as the victim of a homicide, CCSO detectives discovered a suspect by tracking Mr. Arvey bank account transactions. A male subject was captured on ATM video surveillance and other business surveillance video associated with purchases and withdrawals made both before and after Mr. Arvey was found deceased.

Detectives identified the suspect as Michael Wyffels, a 55-year-old male from Sun City, AZ.

Credit card transactions led Coconino County Sheriff’s Office detectives to the Portland, Oregon area. Detectives from the CCSO worked with detectives from the Washington County (Oregon) Sheriff’s Office to locate Wyffels at a residence in Beaverton, Oregon. Wyffels was taken into custody by Oregon authorities for charges related to credit card fraud in the Beaverton area on August 28, 2019.

During the investigation, CCSO detectives found that Wyffels had been released from the Arizona Department of Corrections on August 16, 2019, one day prior to the murder of Alan Arvey.

On October 29, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office detectives took custody of Michael Wyffels from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Hillsboro, Oregon and transported him back to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Wyffels was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping and Theft of Means of Transportation.

Wyffels is currently being held on a $3 million bond.

