CAT may suspend late service due to winter storm watch

Sedona AZ – Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) advises riders that due to the Winter Storm Watch in effect and the projections of potential snowfall, it may have to suspend late service on Friday, November 29, and Lynx service on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

CAT will do all they can to remain open during this weather advisory, but conditions may become unsafe for travel. They will alert riders as to the situation via their website, Facebook page and RouteShout mobile app.

Please note the changing weather and plan accordingly.

CAT will be out before service Friday morning to assess the route to see if they will be running service in the morning. The same will happen on Saturday.

CAT offices may be contacted at (928) 634-2287.

CAT provides four fixed routes and ADA Paratransit serving Cottonwood, Clarkdale, and Verde Villages and Verde Lynx commuter service between Cottonwood and Sedona.