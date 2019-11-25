Enjoy Breakfast with Santa

Sedona AZ – Join friends and family on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the Eleventh Annual Breakfast with Santa at the Sedona Hub, west Sedona. This festive event is sure to beat the “bah humbug” out of any Scrooge!

The Sedona Elks Lodge will serve a pancake breakfast accompanied by eggs, sausage, and juice. Shortly thereafter, the jolly man in the big red suit will arrive. Bring your camera because children of all ages can visit and take photographs with Santa Claus. Guests can also visit Santa’s reindeer stable and children can decorate an ornament to take home.

Doors open at 8:00 a.m. with breakfast served until 9:45 a.m. Be prompt and bring your happy!

The Sedona HUB is located at 525-B Posse Ground Road, Posse Grounds Park, west Sedona. This event is free. For more event information, call (928) 282-7098.