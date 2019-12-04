Home » Business » ACF hosts annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night

Sedona AZ – The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County hosted the annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Campus. The event brought together sixteen scholarship providers and a hundred individuals interested in learning more about opportunities for community college, traditional four year universities, and career and technical certifications. In partnership with Yavapai College, the event aims to increase awareness of financial support available to both traditional and nontraditional students.

Many of the scholarship opportunities presented at Cash for College have application deadlines in early spring. To receive a digital copy of the local scholarship provider booklet provided at the event, visit azfoundation.org/Sedona.

The Arizona Community Foundation is the largest private provider of scholarships in the state and the application portal will open on January 1, 2020. For questions about scholarship opportunities available to students in Sedona and the Verde Valley, contact Regional Director Jennifer Perry at JPerry@azfoundation.org or 928-399-7218.

ACF thanks Magic 99.1, AZ Signals, and Taylor & Padgett Wealth Management for their generous support in making this event possible.

The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona is a philanthropic endowment for the enduring benefit of our community. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $960 million in trust and endowment assets, and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $783 million in grants, scholarships, and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. More information is available at azfoundation.org.