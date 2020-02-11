Home » General » PFLAG Sedona Verde Valley scholarships available

Sedona AZ – PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley 2020 scholarship program is now open for applications. Up to three $500 scholarships are available for students residing in the Sedona Verde Valley area with applications and supporting material are due by February 28, 2020. Award recipients will be announced on April 14, 2020.

Eligible applicants are LGBTQ or straight ally identified receiving the award. This can include universities, colleges, community colleges, technical institutions, or other qualifying post secondary education alternatives and may be used for course registration, fees, lab fees, books, university housing, or other qualifying education expenses. Priority is given to first time recipients, but second awards will be considered. Details and application requirements are available on the PFLAG Verde Valley website here.

This is the third year that PFLAG Sedona Verde Valley has awarded scholarships intended to recognize outstanding LGBTQ and straight ally students and to encourage continuing education while fostering a positive image of LGBTQ people. PFLAG Sedona Verde Valley established the scholarship in honor of former member Jackie “Gringa” Richardson with private donations supporting its scholarship fund.

The PFLAG acronym stand for “parents, families and friends of lesbians and gays.” Over the years, the organization has expanded its umbrella to include bisexual and transgender people and those who are questioning their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression.

PFLAG is a 501(c)(3) committed to advancing equality throughout its mission of support, education, and advocacy. Monthly program and support meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, Arizona. Meetings are open to those seeking or offering support in a confidential setting. PFLAG’s goal is to create a healthy, tolerant local community that celebrates diversity and respects every person.

For more information about PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley, visit https://pflagsedona.org/