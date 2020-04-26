Home » City Council, Community » Sedona cyclist severely injured during collision

Sedona AZ – On April 26, 2020 at about 9:36 in the morning, cyclist Betty Winick, 66, collided with a vehicle driven by Robert Bemis, 78, while both were traveling north on State Route 179 in Sedona. As both vehicles entered the Chapel Road roundabout where the bicycle lane ends, the bicycle collided with the right side of the vehicle, veered off the roadway to the right, and crashed to the ground with its rider.

Sedona Police Officer Butler was in proximity to the collision when the incident occurred and ran to the scene to render immediate aid. The officer performed CPR until the Sedona Fire District medics arrived to take over emergency medical care.

Ms. Winick sustained a life threatening head injury and was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center via helicopter by the Sedona Fire Department.

Mr. Bemis did not receive any injuries.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Sedona Police Department. Anyone with information about this collision please contact Sgt. Michael Dominguez at 928-203-5001.