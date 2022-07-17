Home » General » Arizona Interstate 17 Lane Closures Planned

Sedona AZ – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane closures along Interstate 17 between Camp Verde and Flagstaff as a project to install fiber-optic cable continues on July 18 – 20, 2022.

Drivers should slow down and proceed through the work zone with caution, watching for construction personnel and equipment, while the following restrictions are in place from Monday morning until Wednesday evening, July 18 – 20:

Northbound AZ I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near State Route 260 (milepost 288) from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, July 18: A vehicle width limit of 16 feet will be in place.

Northbound AZ I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) from SR 260 to Arena Del Loma Road in Camp Verde (mileposts 288-289) from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19: A vehicle width limit of 16 feet will be in place.

Southbound AZ I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Cornville Road (mileposts 294-293) from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20: A vehicle width limit of 16 feet will be in place.

Southbound AZ I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near the Verde River Bridge in Camp Verde (milepost 288) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20: A vehicle width limit of 16 feet will be in place.

For the most up-to-date information, visit az511.gov or call 511, except while driving.

ADOT is installing high-speed fiber optic infrastructure along 67 miles of AZ I-17 between the McGuireville Rest Area (north of Camp Verde) and Anthem Way. Work is expected to continue through mid-2022, and will proceed along I-17 in segments of several miles per week. Crews are installing conduit and pull-box systems, fiber optic cables, node buildings and load centers.

Learn more on the project website or call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov.

Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the “Mile Markers” icon on the map at www.az511.com. Follow ADOT on Twitter @ArizonaDOT or call 511, except while driving.