Tunnel Fire GO Order Evacuations In Effect

Flagstaff AZ – On April 19, 2022, at 1100 hours the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office began evacuation operations in the Timberline and Fernwood areas, north of Flagstaff along Hwy 89.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office was advised by the United States Forest Service at approximately 8:00 a.m. that the Tunnel Fire had jumped the fire line and was threatening the Timberline – Fernwood Area. The Sheriff’s Office began preparation in anticipation of a “GO” order from the Forest Service.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. a “GO “order was given, and evacuations began: Over 200 hundred homes are threatened at this time. Closure areas are East side of 89 is Campbell Road to Sunset Crater and the West side of the Highway 89 is Summit Fire Station #33 to Sunset Crater.

A shelter is set up at Sinagua Middle School for those effected by the evacuations. The Coconino Humane Society is available for evacuated large and small animals.

We will update as information is made available.

If you are unsure about an evacuation notice or feel it maybe a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency to confirm the location of any Evacuation stage or Set stage areas, please call the non-emergency numbers for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (928) 774-4523 and Flagstaff Police Department (928) 774-4114 and report any suspicious calls.

If you receive what you believe to be a fraudulent call to evacuate or any other suspicious call, it is important to provide as much information as possible when reporting this activity.

This includes not only phone numbers from which calls are received, but also names (even if names appear to be fake), email addresses, web domains, times/dates of contacts, and otherwise.

Stay aware out there!