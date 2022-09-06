Home » General » Labor Day OHV Rollover Causes Child Death

Sedona AZ – On September 4, 2022, at approximately 11:02 a.m., the Coconino County Arizona Sheriff’s Office received a report of an OHV (Off Highway Vehicle) accident on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, and advised CPR was in progress on one of the four victims, all juveniles.

A Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy, a Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer, and an Arizona Game and Fish Officer responded as did the Forest Lakes Fire Department. On scene, one eight-year-old female was declared deceased, another eight-year-old female and two 14-year-old females were airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. All victims involved were from the greater Phoenix area.

This OTV incident is under investigation and further information to be released as appropriate.