Sedona Heritage Museum Receives Clark's Market Donation

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Historical Society and Sedona Heritage Museum recently received a gift from Clark’s Market in the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona, as part of the company’s “Non-Profit Mondays” program. During this limited time promotional program, Society volunteers spent the day in the Clark’s Market grocery store meeting and greeting shoppers and collecting receipts. The store then donated a percentage of those receipts to the Society to help support its programs and services.

“This generous donation will fund several of our educational programs for 2020,” said Sedona Historical Society Vice-President Bill Levengood.

Clark’s is a family owned small grocery chain in Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. The Sedona Historical Society is a 501c3 non-profit that has been researching, preserving, and teaching the history of the Sedona area for almost 40 years.

The Society’s Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park, Uptown Sedona, and is open daily 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more museum information, call 928-282-7038.