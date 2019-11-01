Another Three Story Sedona Hotel for VOC

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor. At the request of its author and due to its continued relevancy, we are re-publishing this January 2019 letter again:
Another 3-story hotel in the VOC.
Owners of the vacant property at the corner of Jacks Canyon and Hwy 179 have requested rezoning and variances. The county document dated, October 30, 2018 is available for community members to review.
The property at the corner of Jacks Canyon and Hwy 179 is zoned residential and will need to be rezoned to accommodate the proposed 3-story hotel, Hilton Garden Inn.
It is important that community members email Yavapai County with comments regarding the rezoning and variances by Friday, January 11, 2019. Use this email: planning@yavapai.us. (Leah Genovese – leah.genovese@yavapai.us is the plan reviewer.)
A recent controversial issue, a master sign plan, was strongly opposed by the community. The county dismissed the opposition as “too late” and approved the plan.
According to the county document, the comment deadline for this latest controversial development is January 11. The county P&Z meeting to recommend or not recommend the request is February 21, 2018. The board of supervisors will decide on the request on March 20, 2019.
The VOC is a cash cow for the county. Our tax dollars support a college in Prescott. Tourist development revenue will go out of the VOC. This is about money. Some things are more important than money. Water, traffic, housing, etc.
Take action. Spread the word. The county isn’t going to tell you.
Big Park Council doesn’t even have the issue on the agenda for the January meeting.
Stop the VOC from being turned into a resort town.
Send your comments to the county. Don’t let the deadline be an excuse for the county to ignore community comment.
Barb Gordon
VOC resident
My two cents? Not one community planner or council or zoning or developer cares about Sedona or VOC. Why would the good people of VOC ask and approve for another layer of bureaucrats to skim cream off their lives and livelihoods? WHY WOULD ONE PERSON IN THE VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK OR VOCA WANT ANOTHER LAYER OF BUREAUCRATS? THIS INCORPORATION TALK PLAYS INTO THE HANDS OF POLITICIANS AND YOU NOW KNOW THAT LOCAL POLITICIANS DON’T GIVE A CRAP ABOUT YOU AND THAT GOOD PEOPLE DON’T SPEAK UP BECAUSE THEY’RE TOO BUSY. My two cents.
Doug, VOCA says: Look Sedona will never ever try to Incorporate the VOC, cities get no income form homes only expenses, county property taxes go to the county not the city. The village does not have enough tax revenue even with new hotels to pay for the cost of the up keep of roads and other city mandated services and other city services. The state of Arizona does not allow cities to join or take over un incorporated areas if the are not joining the city let alone eight miles away. dead issue
SL says:No one wants to be slave Labor for the hotel industry. Work weekends, evenings and work in 2-3 different Jobs.
It’s funny because most of the business owners I know we all work weekends, evenings(still do) and worked in 2-3 different jobs to get to where they are in life.
You know this is free country, no one is forcing you to work in Sedona or live in Sedona or work in the tourism industry. You can say no to any job that does not pay what you think you are worth. Don’t blame the employer look at your own skills and what you bring to the table, go back to school get a skill that pays more.
@Doug, VOCA you nailed it about incorporation. The naive ones pushing for incorporation of Sedona actually believed it would protect and preserve the integrity of this special place. Ha! Man were they ever fooled. The exact opposite happened and it was all because of incorporation, implementation of the wastewater treatment plant, and the hidden lineup of developers just drooling and waiting in line.
Then came the grand idea of requiring new development to include employee housing in their plans! That, too, became an unfulfilled promise. Those wriggling out of it in many cases proposed providing employee housing at offsite locations. Well that never happened which is one reason for the shortage of the “affordable housing crisis” which doesn’t exist except in some city staffers open book of available government grants program that gives us taxpayers money “free”.
A bunch of greedmongers and liars prevailed and continue to do so here in Sedona. Residents of the VOC can count your blessings you were eliminated from being part of this Dog & Pony Show although you have your own problems because you didn’t pay attention.
Why aren’t the contractors of your new hotels required to provide at least some employee housing and unlike Sedona enforce compliance? They do it in other resort areas in Colorado and Utah like Vail, Aspen, Park City, etc. Stop being the dog and pony, VOC to the county. Make your demands known and make your representatives pay to play for you and not developers and tax coffers.
We need someone from to run for Supervisor
Someone from VOC or Red Rock loop area
He needs to be voted OUT before we become a giant cement slab of money for Prescott.
VOC or Red Rock Loop Area has lots of poor choices. We’ve had nut jobs run for Congress, we’ve elected whack jobs, and we ran out of town the one man who kept us pristine from Prescott because the Sedona Village types didn’t like his ability to keep them in their place with grand ideas of transit system hubs and big hotels and lots of corporations and not small businesses. I’d suggest someone like Barbara Gordon because she’s a hard worker, has the vision most share here, and doesn’t bow down to power. It’s time for a woman with the right vision and the guts to stay the course. How about it Barbara? Why don’t those who dislike Garrison get on board before unmarked cement trucks pave your backyards. Wait until those hotels neon lights turn you into Sedona’s Vegas strip. If not Barbara then who do you suggest? Name them here. Ask them to step up. How about you? Bill VOC
Cause that’s all you get in a “right to work state” like arizona
Will Sedona lose its Red Rock scenic highway designation? Rumor has it that businesses and business organizations are working behind the scenes to have it undone. They want it to begin and end at the Forest Service lands to have no limitations on size and height of commercial and residential developments or viewshed or water or desert ecosystem limitations.
Here’s what ADOT says on its link about the Red Rock Scenic Highway and the handful of others in the entire state of Arizona.
Scenic evaluations are based on the level of the overall visual quality rating developed on the visual quality summary sheet, and not just landscape components. Attributes critical to the visual quality are vividness, intactness and unity.
The information provided by the Visual Quality Summary Sheet (link is external) includes the overall visual quality of each landscape assessment unit and the average visual quality of the entire road segment.
Many factors contribute to the visual quality of a landscape. For purposes of evaluation generally, these factors can be grouped under the attributes of vividness, intactness and unity.
Vividness: Vividness is the memorability of the visual impression received from the contrasting landscape elements as they combine to form a striking, distinctive visual pattern. The route is extremely vivid if unforgettable elements and patterns combine to form a unique visual impression.
Intactness: Intactness is the integrity of the visual order in the natural and human built landscape and the extent to which the landscape is free from visual encroachment.
Unity: Unity is the degree to which the visual aspects of the landscape elements join together to form a harmonious composite of visual patterns.
Don’t you just love how senger tells everyone what to do, what to think and has a answer to everything?
” county property taxes go to the county not the city.” @steve segmer
Because we just received our property tax notice and because you also reside in Coconino County (be it in Oak Creek Canyon or one of your city properties) we suggest you check Flood Control Dist as well as other allocations most of which are generally provided by cities/towns and help to justify a city property tax which fortunately hasn’t befallen Sedona residents yet (can only be implemented with voter approval). It’s common knowledge our useless chamber is the major Sedona tax beneficiary. Outrageous!
How about YOU find out how much the city receives from Coconino and Yavapai County assessed taxes which actually applies to local infrastructure not to mention your constant harping about the two highways (89 & 179) being under the jurisdiction of State of Arizona and ADOT. Again it’s common knowledge the major benefactor from Sedona city taxes is the CoC. It’s surprising they aren’t championing the recent city push to fix broken stuff to be reused instead of heading to the landfill. Sounds like a chamber job because isn’t that what the most recent $2.5 mil will be frittered away on . . .making us all sustainable? WTF council! That’s my money you’re abusing me with!
@Bill VOC. Thank you for the kind words. I am a hard worker, always have been. I am retired and have no plans to start a new career in politics. I have always been a volunteer. I am currently working long days on a committee to revise the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, BPRCC, bylaws. We want to improve our representation and processes. This rezoning issue that will allow the Hilton Garden Inn, if approved, really energized the community and BPRCC.
BPRCC is very powerful. In fact, Randy Garrison, Yavapai County Supervisor, stated at a supervisors’ meeting on November 20, 2018 that “…they [BPRCC] just come to us and represent your wishes to us, which I just take as marching orders.” And “…Big Park Council, which I can tell you is held in this state as a model of efficiency and also as a model of representation for an unincorporated community … that council, … are truly your voice…”
I recommend we stop bashing the county and our supervisor and work together to make BPRCC an even stronger voice for the VOC. Let’s organize to give the county “marching orders.” This will allow the VOC to remain unincorporated and powerful.
Spread the word now. SHOW UP on November 20, 2019 at the supervisors’ meeting in Cottonwood. Wear RED. Give our marching orders. No C2 Rezoning. The highest and BEST use of the land does not guarantee C2 zoning. BEST use, taking into consideration the residential properties adjacent to the lot asking for rezoning, is NOT C2. A one story, small hotel WITHOUT a rooftop terrace bar would fit BEST much better.
Here’s an idea. Go for it.
Have everybody opposed to C2 rezoning gather on one of the properties and take photos to present during the Nov 20 meeting. Get people at local bakery, local Clarks, local coop etc. and take photos. Distribute NO C2 petitions to have people always carry for people to sign and present. Try & get several hundred people in photos because not everybody can or will drive to the meeting. Blow the pictures up and hold them up at meeting. Present the petitions. Take the VOC with you! Have people Instagram NO C2, Facebook red shirt NO C2 on all the politicians FB pages. Make sure every state representative and official get a packet of info now about what’s happening. Call the local TV and radio shows and tell them about the NO C2 movement and invite them to the Nov 20 meeting and have a script ready to present the NO C2 cause when anybody asks.
Buy red tee NO C2 shirts and use for photos or wear red and make handmade signs NO C2. Ask people to put a sign in their yard. C’mon you 60s hippies, teach how it’s done! Save the VOC. On busy holidays get photos of traffic jams and have NO C2 superimposed on them. You’ve got a window there to use.
Oh come on Liz, you know that is an amazing idea but you “Village People” won’t do it. They have never pulled together for anything in the past.
If you “Village People” were organized as those from that proposed housing/mobile project just west of Sedona, you’d really be a group to be reckoned with. You wouldn’t have that ugly hotel that’s almost completed, you wouldn’t have that ugly storage facility that’s also almost done. Like I said, you “Village People” just can’t seem to get organized.
” And “…Big Park Council, which I can tell you is held in this state as a model of efficiency and also as a model of representation for an unincorporated community … that council, … are truly your voice…”
Not true, BPRCC allowed this and through community complacency we allowed them to allow this.
@Not True. The rezoning of the property at Jacks Canyon is not final. The supervisors vote on November 20. BPRCC voted NO to rezoning. Garrison said he takes the BPRCC recommendations as “marching orders.” Seems that we just need to convince the Prescott supervisors to vote NO too. Show up in large numbers wearing RED for NO to rezone.
Let me rephrase:
Not true, in my opinion, BPRCC has allowed major decisions up to this point, the Westin, Cold Storage, to name a very few, with no basic sharing of information with community by the member voters and through community complacency and misplaced trust, we have allowed them to continue to do this based on a long ago expired,once good reputation.
I also volunteer.
The Westin and Cold Storage involved no variances or amendments to county ordinances. There was nothing for BPRCC to share or comment on other than that. And that was shared. Why are you trying to discredit BPRCC when the interest in community participation is higher than ever? Are you secretly trying to advocate for incorporation? Destroying BPRCC would make that more appealing. Are you trying to get the BPRCC vote opposing rezoning for the hotel tainted? While I agree BPRCC had biases and bad leadership in the past, that is changing. Changing for the better. Work with the new community leaders to make BPRCC reflect the community opinion and make the county listen.
Stewards in the past always preserved our Viewshed. Not any more. Not under the new County rule. What did BPRCC do about this regarding Westin and Cold Storage with the higher than ever community participation?
“Why are you trying to discredit BPRCC when the interest in community participation is higher than ever? Are you secretly trying to advocate for incorporation? Destroying BPRCC would make that more appealing. Are you trying to get the BPRCC vote opposing rezoning for the hotel tainted? ”
BPRCC has discredited and tainted themselves. The rest of your comment is wild speculation.
For years under articles of incorporation, BPRCC had a brochure on how to incorporate, they still do, but now it is titled documents. At least they placed the articles of incorporation back up. Point that finger back to BPRCC.