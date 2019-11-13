Home » General » 8th International Fire Ecology and Management Congress: Cultivating Pyrodiversity

Sedona AZ – Scientists, land managers, educators, and students from a variety of organizations worldwide will gather from November 18-22, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona, for the 8th International Fire Ecology and Management Congress. The conference is hosted by the Association for Fire Ecology in cooperation with the Southwest Fire Science Consortium, with more than twenty sponsors and exhibitors representing federal agencies, universities, nonprofits, companies, and consultant groups.

On Monday, November 18, the Fire Congress will kick off with twelve workshops and trainings, offering opportunities for participants to build and apply new skills in modeling, GIS, engaging the public, and more. From Tuesday morning to Thursday afternoon, the Fire Congress program is filled with innovative plenary sessions, more than three hundred and fifty oral presentations, seventy poster presentations, and opportunities for sharing information through discussion groups and meetings. The Fire Congress concludes on Friday, November 22, with seven field trips to explore local parks and natural areas to see how the concepts discussed at the Fire Congress are being applied in the Southwest.

As we know from recent fire events across the globe, wildland fire issues are complex and will require partners to consider diverse perspectives and disciplines at multiple scales to develop strategies for living in fire-dominated landscapes. Plenary speakers will focus on the congress theme, Cultivating Pyrodiversity, and address the latest thinking on how diversity among people, within ecological systems, and across landscapes can help future wildland fire management strategies.

To attend the conference and to view its program, visit afefirecongress.org.