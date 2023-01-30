Home » City Council, Community » City Budget Planning Process Asks Residents to Serve

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona encourages residents to apply for the Budget Work Group to serve as a citizen sounding board during the upcoming annual budget process. No previous budget experience is required other than a general interest in the city’s budget process.

More specifically, the group of up to nine volunteers will meet no more than four times in March and April on the following topics:

· City staff will give a high-level explanation of the budget, followed by facilitation of a meaningful discussion where city staff asks what changes to programs and services need to be made and what community issues with budget implications need to be addressed.

· The work group will make recommendations on the additional major budget requests staff prepares for the coming year’s budget.

· The six service providers will present their proposals for renewals of their agreements and the work group will review and provide their recommendations.

All of this will culminate with the Budget Work Group’s recommendations summarized for the City Manager and City Council so that they can make more informed decisions when refining and considering approval of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

Additionally, as part of the budget process, city staff will launch an online survey for all residents to take, which will ask about different community-wide issues that have significant budget implications.

The city invites anyone interested in participating in this year’s work group to apply before February 2, 2023, by filling out the volunteer questionnaire found here: www.sedonaaz.gov/your-government/departments/city-manager/citizen-engagement/volunteer-questionnaire. Please make sure and check the box on the questionnaire that indicates interest in budget oversight and share any relevant background information. Again, no previous budget experience is required other than a general interest in the city’s budget process.

For more information, contact the city’s Public Relations Coordinator Kegn Moorcroft at kmoorcroft@sedonaaz.gov.