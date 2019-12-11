Home » General » Yavapai County Supervisors and two State legislators discuss next session objectives

Sedona AZ – On December 9, 2019, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors along with Craig Sullivan, Executive Director of the County Supervisors Association (CSA), met with Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Arizona State Representative Steve Pierce to discuss Yavapai County’s objectives for the upcoming legislative session.

Topics included:

County Budget priorities

Arizona Department of Juvenile Correction Fee

Presidential Preference Election funding

Flexibility Language

Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS)

Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF).

County Legislative Priorities

Public Safety Pension Funding

Short Term Vacation Rental Regulation

Rural Transient Lodging Excise Equity

Annexation Modification

Juvenile Dependency Representation.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Garrison started the discussion by greeting the members of the Legislature with, “We appreciate you both taking the time to visit with us and we wanted to make sure that, before we start this upcoming legislative session, we have a chance to get you what the counties priorities are and why and, if you have any questions, we can answer those here.”

CSA Executive Director Sullivan took everyone through the agenda, highlighting the objectives Yavapai County has asked CSA to bring forward this coming legislative session. The discussion was well received and appreciated by both of the legislators.

State Senate President Fann said, in discussing the upcoming legislative budget, “The good news is we have about $650 million to work with. We are going to be very careful to watch out for new ongoing money (expenses). We have a lot of ongoing expenses with funding DPS and the Twenty by Twenty initiative (increasing education funding), so all new ongoing expenses will be looked at twice.”

“As far as bills I expect to see, we know that Healthcare is #1, Education is #2, and Immigration is #3. The bill that I have submitted, and Karen (Fann) and Noel Campbell have signed onto, is a mandatory sentencing for trafficking Fentanyl. It (Fentanyl) is getting into everything. They are lacing Marijuana with it now, so hopefully we can get something done with that this coming session,” positioned Rep. Pierce.

Yavapai County Supervisors Tom Thurman and Rowle Simmons also participated in the meeting.

The meeting concluded with Supervisor Simmons thanking the legislators for coming to Prescott, meeting with them, and taking the time to discuss Yavapai County’s priorities for the next legislative session.