State will address funding 383 new school safety positions next session

Sedona AZ – Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman made the following statement regarding the approval of the School Safety Program Grant awards today:

“It is an incredible step in the right direction to fund three hundred and eighty three new school safety positions across the state. From my conversations at schools and given the vast number of applications we were unable to fund, I know that as state we still have more work to do. Every school in our state has safety needs, and every student deserves access to mental health supports. Providing more funding to address these critical needs must be our top priority during the next legislative session. I want to thank the legislature, Governor (Doug) Ducey and his team for their support throughout this process and for prioritizing school safety as much as I do. Together we can make certain that every school has the resources they need to keep students safe and meet their social-emotional needs.”